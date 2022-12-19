Oh là là, it's almost time to say bonjour to Emily in Paris again.

The third season of the popular Netflix comedy hits the streamer in its entirety on Wednesday, and the promos so far have teased our girl Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) in a bit of crise de la vie all the way around. Paris or Chicago? Alfie or Gabriel? Work for Madeline, or for Sylvie?

Ahead of the 10 new episodes, EW caught up with Collins, who also produces the series, and grilled her for answers about what fans can expect from Emily's existential angst.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So we know Emily is sort of at a crossroads when it comes to just about every part of her life. What can you tell us about her journey this season and how all that plays out?

LILY COLLINS: Emily, every season, is becoming more and more grounded within her time in Paris and her surroundings, whether that's at work, whether it's in her personal life with her girlfriends, even her fashion, her French language. So we are left with these huge life decisions stuck between two countries, two men, and two jobs. And I think we find her at those crossroads at the very beginning of the season, and we get to see her throughout it become more quietly confident, and solid in her decision-making process, and able to really focus on her instincts and her heart as opposed to thinking too much about things.

Can we expect any resolution from the Alfie vs. Gabriel situation?

Well, I can say that Emily makes a decision, and for the first part of the season, we get to see her really exploring one specific path. But then, in the sixth episode, you start to see it kind of veer. And in the finale, it all kind of blows up. [Laughs] So the finale really is the ultimate cliffhanger yet again, because there's about five different things that happened in the span of however many minutes that all of a sudden makes you wish there was a season 4 right away. So the second that she makes decisions, things start happening again. But it definitely will leave you guessing.

The friendship between Mindy (Ashley Park) and Emily is one of the highlights of the show. What can we expect for that dynamic duo this season?

Well, thank you for saying that. Because for me, it's also a really important part of the show, this female camaraderie, this representation of these incredible, unapologetic, work-driven, unapologetically themselves women, who are just fierce in their fields and within their lives. And specifically with Mindy, we're living together, we're experiencing boy drama together, we are watching each other thrive and work together. And then for the first time, we get to see this experience of having something caught in the middle of the two of us impact things. It's like any real friendship that one has with their female friends, and I can speak specifically for myself, that there may be bumps in the road or difficult conversations to be had, but that only strengthens your bond, and you get through those conversations. It's not like if you bring up something and talk through it that your friendship is going to be gone. I think it's important for Emily and Mindy to have a very real relationship and it be portrayed that not everything goes their way all the time. So it's just the idea that we represent this friendship in a real and grounded way.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 309 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022 Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 309 of 'Emily in Paris.' | Credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

What can you tease that maybe hasn't been in the promos so far?

Well, personally, as a producer of the show, I was so excited to be able to showcase the other actors more this season and have their storylines really thrive in the workplace and in their personal lives on the show. I'm so so proud of each and every one of our cast. And it was a pleasure to get to see all the work that they did in things that don't involve Emily's storyline. I think it's really important for the fabric of the show. So I'm just really excited for people to see all of that.

The show always features iconic French locales. Did you have a favorite this season?

I mean, shooting at the top of the Eiffel Tower will definitely go down in the books of something I never thought that I would get to say that I've done, let alone do, and it was just a real joy. And I feel very, very grateful to the city of Paris for opening up the city to us and allowing us to film in all of these iconic locations. It makes the show the show and we're so grateful.

If you were Emily, would you personally make the decision to stay in Paris?

Oh yes. I would want to continue exploring Paris and have all the experiences. Also, it's not a bad place to be knowing that there's a train ride away to many other countries. So I would definitely want to stay in Paris and explore all the other countries that were nearby and pop over for an adventure somewhere.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

