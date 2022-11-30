Lily Collins faces some 'so American' existential angst in Emily in Paris season 3 trailer

Saison trois of Emily in Paris is almost here.

To celebrate, Netflix has released the full trailer for the 10 new episodes, and oh là là, it seems that per usual, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has her hands full. Whether it's work, her ongoing will-they-won't-they thing with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), or whether she should stay in Paris at all, the trailer depicts Emily as being in somewhat of an existential crisis.

From its opening moments, we learn Emily is stuck at a crossroads in her work life, torn between working for Madeline (Kate Walsh) or Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). And, it's clear from these flirty moments between them that her pesky feelings for Gabriel might still be an issue — but what about poor Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)?

Per the season's official synopsis, "Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides." Mon dieu.

The trailer also features a peek at the show's trademark gorgeous locations and costumes that fans have come to expect.

Creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series. Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie also star. Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Season 3 hits Netflix on Dec. 21. Watch the full trailer above.

