"You can only be so much of an adult on a CW show, because you're not even really allowed to kiss with tongue."

Lili Reinhart reveals how kissing on the set of Riverdale is a 'little different' than in real life

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in the hit CW series, revealed that the cast's lip-locks must remain a certain level of family-friendly even when the actors are shooting steamier scenes.

"You can only be so much of an adult on a CW show, because you're not even really allowed to kiss with tongue," Reinhart said in an interview on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "That aspect of things [is] a little different."

Riverdale -- "The Outsiders" -- Image Number: RVD108a_0027.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse lock lips in 'Riverdale.' | Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW

As a result, the actress, who stars in Netflix's new romantic comedy Look Both Ways, is looking forward to playing more "more diverse and complicated, messier characters" in the future. Some that can, hopefully, kiss however they please.

"I have a lot of sort of dramatic, deep roles in my future after Riverdale," Reinhart said. "Definitely roles that you have not seen me in — I'm an adult! I'm an adult woman and I'm going to start playing those more adult roles."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Lili Reinhart attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Lili Reinhart | Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

She added, "That's what's on my horizon, and I could not be more excited."

While French-kissing might be banned on Riverdale right now, that doesn't mean it's forever. As the show gears up for its seventh and final season, perhaps viewers will be treated to its characters pulling their very own version of Footloose and taking a stand against its stern smooching rules. Stranger things have happened in this town.

