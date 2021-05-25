Lil Nas X recounts his Saturday Night Live wardrobe malfunction: 'Boom! I feel air'

Lil Nas X isn't afraid to laugh at himself after the star's unexpected wardrobe malfunction occurred during a sultry performance of "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" on NBC's Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

It was the first thing Jimmy Fallon brought up with the 22-year-old rapper-singer on The Tonight Show Monday, and he was game to address what happened exactly.

"I was pretty much going down on the pole, doing my little sexy drop-down, and boom! I feel air," he said. "I was like, 'There's definitely a breeze going on.' And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there. So, I was like, 'Oh God... Just please don't be on TV already.'"

But SNL is live television. So, it already was. Fallon made Lil Nas X relive the moment when his pants ripped by replaying a clip from Saturday's season finale, but his guest just laughed it off.

Fallon also aired a clip from the SNL dress rehearsal to show the world how the dance should have gone, including the star spinning on the stripper pole by his legs.

"You know what the worst part is?" Lil Nas X added. "At the end of the performance, the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me and whatever, and they were tugging on the pants! I was like, 'Please, God. No!'"

The SNL performance had already been testing his patience, he said, even before the episode aired. Lil Nas X recalled how he rehearsed for two weeks with a group of dancers for what would be his first performance in months. Then, one of the dancers contracted COVID-19, forcing the entire troupe to go into quarantine. So, Lil Nas X had to recruit a brand-new group of dancers to learn the routine in 24 hours.

"Shoutout to them because they did a great job," the singer said.

Lil Nas X has been having a lot of fun with the situation on social media in the days since the pants rip. When fans noted the kilt he wore for the filming of his Fallon interview, he tweeted, "stop asking me why i'm wearing a skirt, i will never trust pants again!"

