Lil Nas X saved himself — and the NBC censors — from showing off a little more than expected on live TV during a memorable debut as Saturday Night Live musical guest.

While performing his hit song "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," a surprised look suddenly came across the singer's face, and he moved his hand to the front of his pants, keeping it there for the remainder of the song. The Grammy-winner (and EW cover star) didn't miss a beat, leaving fans on Twitter wondering if something had happened or if it was all part of his steamy performance, which featured him gyrating against a stripper pole.

But during the commercial break, Nas confirmed the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter.

The social-media-savvy singer retweeted one fan's recording of the incident and an image from another fan comparing him to SpongeBob SquarePants performing the "Ripped Pants" song. "i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo," Nas tweeted.

Nas' next performance, of his latest single "Sun Goes Down," went off without a hitch.

The Anya Taylor-Joy-hosted episode was the show's season 46 finale.

