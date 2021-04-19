"I think we can go in a number of directions," Burd told EW of season 2 last year. "Like, I'm not the guy who has it all mapped out like The Wire did. So I'm pretty open-minded. I think I'll be able to look at season 1 and be like, 'This episode worked so well — why? Okay, let's make 10 episodes that work this well. This episode didn't work — why?' I think this is our floor, it's only going to get better. It's everyone's first time doing it, and it's a lot of the actors' first time acting. I just think people are going to take it to the next level next season. But again, my expectations are just going to be even higher next time, so it's got to be more and more epically great."