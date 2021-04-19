Lil Dicky's Dave to return in June, feature guest stars Kevin Hart, Lil Nas X, Kendall Jenner
Lil Dicky is ready to make some more sweet TV music.
The rapper-turned-actor's FXX series Dave, the network's most-watched comedy ever, will return for season 2 on June 16. Like in season 1, episodes will then be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Co-created by Lil Dicky (real-name Dave Burd) and The League's Jeff Schaffer, Dave follows a fictionalized version of the neurotic rapper as he tries to become as big as he thinks he deserves to be. While Season 1 featured guest appearances from Justin Bieber, Macklemore, YG, and more, season 2 will be even more loaded, with Lil Nas X, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, CL, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, and Dave producer Kevin Hart.
"I think we can go in a number of directions," Burd told EW of season 2 last year. "Like, I'm not the guy who has it all mapped out like The Wire did. So I'm pretty open-minded. I think I'll be able to look at season 1 and be like, 'This episode worked so well — why? Okay, let's make 10 episodes that work this well. This episode didn't work — why?' I think this is our floor, it's only going to get better. It's everyone's first time doing it, and it's a lot of the actors' first time acting. I just think people are going to take it to the next level next season. But again, my expectations are just going to be even higher next time, so it's got to be more and more epically great."
For more on Dave, read our profile on the ever-confident Lil Dicky.
Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Related content:
Comments