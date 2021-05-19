Lifetime reveals its new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Escaping the Palace movie

Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton will take on the Duke and Duchess titles in the third installment of Lifetime's Harry and Meghan series.

Since their marriage three years ago, we've seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's journey documented in Lifetime films like Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. In celebration of their anniversary, Lifetime has revealed the third film in its Royals franchise: Harry and Meghan: Escaping The Palace — as well as the actors who will take on wearing the crowns of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for this installment: Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She's Gotta Have It.)

Dean and Morton are the third pair to don the roles of Harry and Meghan following Parisa Fitz-Henry and Murray Fraser in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal in 2019.

Cast members Jordan Whalen (Prince William), Laura Mitchell (Kate Middleton), Steve Coulter (Prince Charles), Maggie Sullivun (Queen Elizabeth II), Melanie Nicholls-King (Doria Ragland), Bonnie Soper (Princess Diana), Deborah Ramsay (Camilla), and James Dreyfus (palace insider Leonard) will return for the film alongside executive producers Merideth Finn, and Michele Weiss, director Menhaj Huda, and writer Scarlett Lacey.

Harry and Meghan Escaping the Palace Credit: Lifetime

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will explore the real details behind the decision that eventually drove Harry and Meghan to leave their royal life behind. According to a press release, "the movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that "The Firm" was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother's untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will examine the dynamics between Will (Whalen) and Harry, Kate (Mitchell) and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles (Coulter), that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties."

Production on Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace began in Vancouver this week in anticipation of a fall 2021 debut. Since officially stepping down from palace duties in January 2020, the couple has publicly spoken out about their experiences in royal life and have been focused on professional ventures, such as Markle's publishing debut and a multi-year deal with Netflix.