See first photos of Lifetime's first-ever LGBTQ Christmas movie The Christmas Setup

The holiday TV movie genre has been woefully slow over the years to include same-sex romances in its reflections of new/unlikely/lost/rekindled love over the holidays, but there seems to be some progress under the mistletoe. Last year, Lifetime's Twinkle All the Way featured a same-sex kiss between characters played by Brian Sills and Mark Ghanimé, and now comes the network's first holiday film centered on a gay romance.

Airing Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, The Christmas Setup chronicles the romantic adventures of Hugo, a New York City lawyer (Ben Lewis) who returns home to Milwaukee with his best friend, Madelyn (Ellen Eong), to celebrate the holidays with his family, that being his mother, Kate (Fran Drescher), and his brother, Aiden (Chad Connell). As it turns out, Kate is in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. As it also turns out, Kate likes to play matchmaker. And she does just that with Hugo, aligning the stars so that her son crosses paths with his old high school friend/crush, Patrick (Blake Lee). Hugo and Patrick quickly find themselves attracted to each other, but.... Hugo is about to learn that he's up for a killer promotion that would necessitate a relocation to London. What will they decide? Will Hugo choose love or career? Now you're asking questions you already know the answers to. Look above and below to see EW's first-look photos of this Setup.