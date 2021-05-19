With the winter holidays coming sooner than we know it, Lifetime just announced two Christmas films reuniting some beloved TV stars.

A CHRISTMAS DANCE REUNION Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu in Lifetime's 'A Christmas Dance Reunion.' | Credit: Lifetime

First up is A Christmas Dance Reunion featuring O.G. High School Musical stars Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu, who previously played onscreen love interests Taylor and Chad in the successful Disney Channel Original Movie franchise.

This Lifetime film centers on successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Coleman) as she and her mother are attending one last winter celebration at a resort they love that's set to close down. Bleu plays the resort owner's nephew Barrett Brewster, who used to be Lucy's partner at the resort's popular Christmas dance. Together they must decide if they want to take another chance at love as they give the resort a new hope.

BLENDING CHRISTMAS Lifetime's 'Blending Christmas' movie reunites cast members from 'The Brady Bunch' to play the family of leads Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell. | Credit: Armando Sanchez/Lifetime

Next film is Blending Christmas, which brings in a whole host of The Brady Bunch alumni including Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Jennifer Elise Cox, and Robbie Rist. In it, Haylie Duff and Aaron O'Connell play a couple named Emma and Liam who learn the resort Emma used to spend Christmas at is being redeveloped. Liam hatches a plan to not only bring Emma to that resort one last time to propose, but brings along their entire families. As the stress of a blended family pulls them apart, it's up to Emma and Liam's families to pull the couple back together.

A Christmas Dance Reunion and Blending Christmas join a 2021 It's a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate that includes new movies from Reba McEntire, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, and more to come this winter.