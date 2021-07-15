Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace trailer teases re-creation of Oprah interview

Lifetime will be celebrating Labor Day by airing a film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's arduous exit from the British aristocracy.

The network just dropped the trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the third installment of their film franchise about the couple, this time starring Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She's Gotta Have It) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, respectively.

While the previous films Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal showed a version of the couple on much brighter terms, the trailer for Escaping the Palace has a darker tone, alluding to Princess Diana's tragic death and covering Markle's days feeling isolated, and unable to defend herself in the press.

There is even a flash of the Dean and Morton in the wicker seats getting ready for their earth-shattering Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premieres on Lifetime on Monday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the full trailer above.