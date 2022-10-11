The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Premieres: Nov. 26, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Lifetime

Stars: Kelsey Grammer, Spencer Grammer

Contains: A second, third, and even twelfth chance at life, father-daughter repair

Official description: "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve is the story of Brian Conway (Kelsey Grammer), a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered. While this Christmas season has been the most successful for his business, he's divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) is strained and he doesn't have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter. After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas. For Brian, these twelve days are a journey of self-realization about life, love and happiness as he attempts to right the wrongs of his life in pursuit of the Christmas spirit."