Here are the premieres dates and details for Lifetime's 35 new Christmas movies

Christmas by Chance

Premieres: Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Stars: Winny Clarke, Jabob Blair

Official description: "Chance Charleswood (Clarke) owns a struggling gift shop called By Chance Gifts. As the Christmas shopping season approaches, Chance is hired by William Richards (Blair), a wealthy and popular entrepreneur, to help him organize the perfect proposal for his girlfriend, Leyla Brooks (Celeste Desjardins). When Chance needs to get closer to Leyla to find out what she likes, they devise a plan to have her attend their Christmas party as an old friend of the family. Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way."