Tyra Banks' Eve is (still) great in 13 exclusive Life-Size 2 first look photos

Eve’s empowering outlook didn’t just work its magic on Grace; her sensibilities had an equally inspiring impact on the women behind the characters, too.

“I have a scene where my stomach shows. I was like, ‘Tyra, do you want me to cover up my scars?’ and she goes, ‘No, girl! Show them! It’s a part of your life, it’s your story,” Raisa — who donated a kidney to her real-life friend Selena Gomez — says of embracing her scars on camera. “That’s the theme throughout the movie: be you, show you, love people, don’t be afraid of who you are. It takes it to the next notch from the first one…. The challenge with Grace is allowing Eve to love her. [She’s] opening her heart and becoming comfortable being herself.”