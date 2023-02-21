Neeson said he wasn't impressed by Joy Behar's discussion about her long-standing crush on him.

Liam Neeson criticizes 'uncomfortable' interview on The View: 'It's just a bit embarrassing'

Liam Neeson was, apparently, taken aback by his recent appearance on The View.

The 70-year-old actor spoke out against a Feb. 15 interview segment from the ABC talk show, during which he appeared to promote his new film, Marlowe.

"I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion," Neeson told Rolling Stone. "And then our segment starts and it's just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed."

After the interview began, cohost Ana Navarro jabbed Behar about her crush on Neeson, while Alyssa Farah Griffin joked that the longtime panelist "wants to get taken" by the performer.

The show then played a supercut of Behar's numerous Neeson mentions over the years, including a time she said she wanted to have her ashes sprinkled over him and another bit where she admitted to being "aroused" when she sees him.

"Joy, you received the checks?" he joked on the air, while Behar said she was "speechless" over the compilation and appeared to lightheartedly jab producer Brian Teta for "embarrassing" her and her guest.

Neeson told Rolling Stone that he gets "uncomfortable in those situations," and that he eventually had an "intelligent conversation" with Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, after the show, but he still took issue with what was aired.

"The segment's all about this — oof — 13, 14-year-old crush," he said of Behar joking about her affections for the actor. "It's just a bit embarrassing."

Though Neeson's appearance was a rocky one, the show welcomed a much happier group of guests the following day, when Goldberg — in character as Guinan — hosted a Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunion with Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, and Michael Dorn.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC. Watch a portion of Neeson's appearance above.

