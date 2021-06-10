Liam Neeson dispels rumors of an Obi-Wan Kenobi series role: 'I haven't been approached'

Sorry, Star Wars fans. Looks like a Force ghost situation isn't in the cards.

Despite the hopes and dreams of Star Wars fans, Liam Neeson says he's not appearing in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

Jimmy Kimmel posed the question to him as the actor went on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to promote his new movie The Ice Road. "I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series," Neeson said. "No, I don't think so. No, I haven't been approached." Insinuating Disney couldn't afford him, which seems unlikely, Neeson added, "They don't have enough money."

Neeson featured as Qui-Gon Jinn, Jedi master of McGregor's Obi-Wan, in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Of course, the character dies in the end at the hands of Darth Maul, but there's precedent for a comeback.

The novel Kenobi, published in 2013 from author John Jackson Miller for the now-non-canonical Star Wars Legends, explored Obi-Wan's life in hiding on the planet Tatooine, where he attempts to commune with his deceased master through the Force.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series, also depicts the Jedi's life 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith when he brought baby Luke Skywalker to Tatooine. A Force ghost situation for Qui-Gon wouldn't be farfetched by any means. There were even rumors of supposed reports of Neeson's return floating around online.

In January, Neeson told Collider, "I'd be up for that," referring to the show.

Though the actor now debunks a possible return, Kimmel did note that he's "such a good actor" he "could easily be lying." (It's happened before with Disney-related movies and shows.)

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, currently in production, will bring back Hayden Christensen, who played Darth Vader in the prequel films, as well as Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Luke's adoptive parents.

While a young Luke appearance seems likely, the show will also feature Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (F9), Simone Kessell (Reckoning), and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems director).

Deborah Chow, who helmed episodes of The Mandalorian, directs Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Watch Neeson's full conversation above and listen to the Star Wars chat around the 6:45 mark.