Toss a coin to your new Witcher: Liam Hemsworth.

Yes, you read that right. Henry Cavill wrote on Instagram on Saturday that he will officially be "laying down my medallion and my swords" and departing the hit Netflix fantasy series The Witcher after its upcoming third season. Season 4, which the streaming platform has already green-lit, will feature Hemsworth as the legendary monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia instead.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures," Cavill wrote in his post. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

He continued, "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him. Enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Hemsworth paid tribute to Cavill and his version of the character in his own statement. "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

"Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character," The Hunger Games actor added. "I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into the Witcher world."

Cavill's announcement comes less than two weeks after his surprise return as Superman in DC's Black Adam.

During a recent discussion on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Cavill noted that in order to step into the suit again for the film's end-credits scene, he had to clear his Witcher schedule first.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Liam Hemsworth attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images); The Witcher season 2 first look Henry Cavill CR: Jay Maidment/Netflix Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' season 4. | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Jay Maidment/Netflix

"I was on Witcher and I got the call saying, 'Hey, this is happening. When can you do it?' I was like, 'I'm working six-day weeks. I don't know when I can do that,'" he said. "We had to get clearance from Witcher production at the time, but it was so top secret we couldn't tell them what. We just said, 'Hey, there's this thing I've gonna do. Can you clear me for it?'"

Based on the best-selling book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia as he travels the Continent fighting hordes of mythical monsters and forges close connections with the Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) along the way.

The Witcher universe will expand later this year with the four-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which premieres December 25, 2022.

Cavill's third and final season of The Witcher is scheduled to premiere in summer 2023.

