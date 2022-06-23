Jasmin Savoy Brown

Having grown up as a queer person of color in a white town, Jasmin Savoy Brown saw herself in 2021 film Plan B. Directed by Natalie Morales, it tells the story of two best friends who go on a journey to get a Plan B pill. "I grew up in Oregon surrounded by white people. I had my couple of friends who were also girls of color and that is such a specific existence especially being a queer person of color in an all white town as a teenager growing up," she shares. The Scream 5 actress thinks Morales and the stars did a great job showing what it means to be a teenage girl of color in the current political climate. "I saw their deep care and love for one another as friends when friendship, especially that one best friend, is the most important thing in your world when you're that age," she says, "I saw myself in them."