LeVar Burton's daughter hilariously trolls his Jeopardy hosting debut

"The 'will you stop?!' is so dad of him."

LeVar Burton has spent years preparing for the opportunity to stand at the Jeopardy podium — a goal that finally came to fruition this week as he kicked off his stint as a guest host. But while the moment marked a career high for the Star Trek actor and Reading Rainbow icon, his daughter Mica Burton was quick to have a little fun at his expense.

LeVar Burton hosting Jeopardy LeVar Burton is the new guest host of 'Jeopardy.' | Credit: CAROL KAELSON/JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS, INC.

While watching Burton make his hosting debut Monday night, Mica tweeted a video in which she panned between the image of her father on the television screen and Burton's current spot in a living room chair, pretending to be confused at how he could be in two places at once.

"He's there, but he's there. But he's on TV. But he's there," Mica narrated, trolling her father as he attempted to watch himself, leading Burton to jokingly ask her to stop.

"Bless @levarburton for putting up with me," she captioned the video on Twitter. She also posted the clip on TikTok with the caption "messing with my dad while he's on TV. The 'will you stop?!' is so dad of him."

Burton's hosting debut ended up being a record-breaking night for the popular trivia show thanks to it featuring the lowest contestant score ever, as the earnings of Patrick Pearce, a product specialist from Fountain Valley, Calif., plunged to -$7,400.

Along with fans, Burton has been campaigning for a chance to emcee Jeopardy since 2013. With Alex Trebek's recent death and a search for a new host on the horizon, he's hoping to permanently secure the gig.

""[Hosting Jeopardy] wasn't even on my bucket list, because I never anticipated that it could possibly be a reality for me," Burton told EW in May. "And no matter what happens, I'm really proud of myself for daring to dream that dream, ultimately."

If his dream comes true, here's hoping this is only the beginning of Mica's trolling.