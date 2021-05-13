LeVar Burton teases Jeopardy hosting gig: 'I'm proud of myself for daring to dream that dream'

Jeopardy type TV Show genre Game Show

Let it never be said that grassroots campaigns can't succeed. LeVar Burton's passionate campaign to host Jeopardy, which garnered a wave of equally passionate support from fans, ultimately landed him a spot in the show's ongoing roster of guest hosts, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the former Reading Rainbow presenter. And while he's been vocal about wanting to step in to host the show full-time, he's still reeling from the chance to step behind that lectern at all.

"[Hosting Jeopardy] wasn't even on my bucket list, because I never anticipated that it could possibly be a reality for me," Burton tells EW. "And no matter what happens, I'm really proud of myself for daring to dream that dream, ultimately."

The actor can't say much about his hosting gig, which airs July 26-30, but will tease that "It was a phenomenal experience." As Burton has often explained, he's been a fan of the show nearly all his life, and is confident that he can bring the skills and gravitas required of a good Jeopardy host. ("I don't believe there is anyone out there who is better suited for this job than me," he previously told EW.)

"What I was interested in, once the table was set, was having an opportunity to compete for the job," Burton adds. "I believe I would not have forgiven myself if I had let this potential [opportunity] pass without doing everything within my power to put myself forward."

