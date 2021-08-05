The Reading Rainbow and Star Trek star seemed to respond to a report about the show honing in on a permanent host.

A new report this week is pegging Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards as the game show's new permanent host following the death of Alex Trebek, but LeVar Burton, who's been campaigning for the gig since 2013, feels he's a winner regardless.

Burton appeared to respond to the news from Variety, which reported that Richards was in advanced negotiations to become the host after he had guest hosted earlier this year.

"I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I've won," the star of Roots, Reading Rainbow, and Star Trek tweeted Thursday. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."

A rep for Sony Pictures Television declined to comment on Variety's report when reached by EW on Wednesday, though Sony told the trade discussions were ongoing with several potential candidates.

Burton first tweeted that hosting Jeopardy would be a "dream job" in 2013. Fast forward to today, after fans helped keep this campaign alive for years, and Burton just recently finished his stint as a guest host on the show from July 26 to July 30. He told EW in an interview it felt "overwhelming on so many levels" to finally reach the stage.

"The actual view from behind the host's lectern is surprisingly arresting, in that it's not a point of view that the audience has ever seen," he said. "Standing there, it was clear that this was a space that I felt really familiar with, but I was blown away by the point of view that I was able to enjoy. It was really out of body."

As Burton mentioned in his latest tweet, he has always taken the perspective that he's just grateful for the opportunity to shoot his shot, come what may. Ahead of his guest hosting debut, he told The View, "I am eager to put my skills up against those of anyone else in contention and then let the chips fall where they may. The important thing for me is I have an opportunity to compete for the job, and that's all I ever really wanted."

You know what they say, the game's not over till it's over.