Letterkenny season 10 trailer has brews, butts, and banter galore

Pitter patter, let's get at 'er — 'er being a new season of Letterkenny.

The tenth season of the Canadian comedy is set to drop on Hulu on Dec. 26, with six new episodes following the misadventures of the titular town's residents. In classic Letterkenny fashion, season 10 will feature plenty of fightin', chorin', and gettin' hammered, per the season trailer, which you can watch exclusively above.

Letterkenny Clark Backo as Rosie and Jared Keeso as Wayne in 'Letterkenny' | Credit: Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu

Letterkenny follows three main groups of characters in a small Canadian town: "hicks" (farmers), "skids" (goth drug addicts), and hockey players. Other storylines in season 10 include the hockey players and skids competing for "VidVok" fame, the return of Noah Dyck (Trailer Park Boys' Jonathan Torrens) and his Tobias Fünke-esque double entendres ("I won't rest until my sausage has touched the back of your throats!"), the men of Letterkenny receiving, um, comprehensive physical exams, and Wayne (series creator Jared Keeso) driving a Zamboni. (It seems Letterkenny has followed Peanuts in mining the rich well of Zamboni humor.)

The first nine seasons of Letterkenny are all available to stream on Hulu. Check out the full season 10 trailer above.

