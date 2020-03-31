Let's Make a Deal attracts biggest audience ever amid coronavirus lockdown

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

That's one heckuva deal for Wayne Brady and CBS: Let's Make a Deal scored a major milestone during the week ending March 27 by attracting its largest audience ever.

Nielsen reports that the longtime game show lured a whopping 4.29 million viewers — no doubt because of the self-quarantining happening nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Brady's colleagues in daytime had an equally good week for ratings: The Price is Right scored its biggest audience in more than four years (5.62 million), while The Bold and the Beautiful played to its largest audience in two years (3.66 million).

The Young and the Restless also has some bragging rights to share: The sudser lured 4.21 million eyeballs — its best performance in 11 months. The Talk was in repeats last week, but the gals began shooting originals from their homes Monday.

Daytime shows on CBS had anywhere between four to six weeks of originals in the can before the lockdown began. It's unclear how the network will proceed if the production shutdown extends into May and June. (Though may we suggest encore episodes from the first season of Y&R?)

Prime-time shows have also seen a boost because of the lockdown. During the week of March 16-11, which represents week 26 of the 2019-2020 prime-time season, homes using television (HUT) were up 5 percent (50.9 percent of homes that tune in for an average minute in prime time) versus the previous week (48.6), according to Nielsen. HUTs were also up 8 percent versus the four-week period before self-quarantining began in earnest (47.3 for the week of Feb. 10 through March 2).

