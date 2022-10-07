Demián Bichir explains how Let the Right One In character went from rock star chef to killing for his daughter
The creator and cast of Showtime's new vampire show Let the Right One In visited EW's studio at New York Comic Con on Friday. Among the subjects into which our guests took a bite? The interesting history of Demián Bichir's character Mark Kane, the father of Madison Taylor Baez's bloodsucker Eleanor.
"I was on my way [to] becoming an international rock star in the restaurant world," he says. "I'm a great chef, but everything had to change, completely, entirely, after my daughter was bitten by this creature and, as everyone knows, any father would do anything to keep his children safe, alive, and well fed."
Creator Andrew Hinderaker has expanded the Let the Right One In universe originally established by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist in his 2004 novel to include a second family with a member afflicted by vampirism, a clan whose members include a character played by Grace Gummer.
"My character's name is Claire Logan," Gummer tells EW. "I play a brilliant scientist whose life is upended in a matter of hours, as soon as she comes home one night, to find that her family's past secrets are a lot more complicated than she'd thought. She's a very layered, three-dimensional woman and ends up trying to find a cure eventually for this disease that is afflicting her brother."
