The actor says he didn't recognize the pop superstar in character on American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Leslie Jordan thought Lady Gaga was an extra when he met her on the set of American Horror Story

Leslie Jordan was apparently checked out when he checked in to American Horror Story with Lady Gaga.

The actor revealed he began his journey into season 6 of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series by hilariously failing to recognize Gaga when she was standing right next to him.

"The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, 'Leslie, have you met Stefani?' And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn't know who she was," Jordan told Fancy Hagood on Wednesday's episode of the Trailblazers Radio show, per a press release ahead of the installment's release.

American Horror Story: Roanoke Lady Gaga and Leslie Jordan on 'American Horror Story: Roanoke' | Credit: FX

He went on to call Gaga, who had a small role in Roanoke as a forest-dwelling witch in Colonial America, a "little wisp of a thing," and said that he introduced himself by saying "Nice to meet you. Welcome aboard," before walking away.

"They could tell I didn't know," he said. "They go, 'Leslie, that's Gaga.' I go, 'Huh-uh.' They said, 'Yes, it's Gaga.' And she was just adorable."

Jordan previously said his experience with Gaga while filming Roanoke was a wild one, as he recounted a story about how the pair approached a murder scene before the cameras rolled.

"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me," Jordan said in a 2020 edition of his Pillow Talk Instagram series. "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."

He continued: "She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners.' I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me... I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?'"

Listen to Jordan's full comments on Gaga when the next episode of Trailblazers Radio premieres at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Apple Music.

