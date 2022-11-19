The late actor also took viewers into his bedroom, which he jokingly called the place where "no magic" happens.

Leslie Jordan reveals the other celebrity who once lived in his apartment in posthumous MTV Cribs appearance

The late Leslie Jordan is offering one last glimpse into his legendary apartment.

The Will & Grace star gave a charming walkthrough of his ultra-cozy pad during Thursday's episode of MTV Cribs, which was filmed before his death on Oct. 24 at the age of 67.

During his tour, Jordan invited the camera crew out onto the deck, which was filled with various potted succulents, patio furniture, and one plant he admitted he was "scared to death" of: a buddha's hand tree (or, as the comedian called it, "Buddha's fingers").

"The fruit is so frightening — it looks like Little Shop of Horrors — that I pick it off and I throw it off the balcony," he said. "It's scary lookin'!" Jordan wasn't lying — when the camera panned down to peek beneath his deck, a collection of yellow hand-shaped fruits could be seen waving hello.

Jordan also revealed that he wasn't the only celebrity who'd called the apartment home. Upon hearing a rumor that Tupac Shakur once lived in his complex, the comedian went sleuthing at the local post office and discovered that the late rapper had actually shared his address.

"Honey, Tupac lived in this apartment," he said. "Sometimes I feel like a rebel and a thug, and I know that that's Tupac talking to me."

Leslie Jordan Leslie Jordan | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The actor then led viewers into his bedroom, which he jokingly described as the place where "no magic" happens. The small space was decked in framed photos and paintings of horses — a nod to one of his earlier career paths.

"A lot of people don't know this, but when I was 19 years old I decided I wanted to be a jockey with thoroughbred racehorses," Jordan said while showing off a photo of himself at a track. "Look at me! I grew a mustache."

Jordan died in a car accident in Hollywood last month after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel. Since his death, the Emmy winner has received multiple tributes, including on The Masked Singer, Celebrity IOU, and his final television series, Call Me Kat.

Two months before the accident, Jordan revealed on Instagram that he had purchased his very first home. "Well, guess where I am? I'm way up in the sky in a new condo that I just bought," he said at the time. "Sixty-seven years old and I have my first condo." He then spun around the space as he jovially sang the Jeffersons' theme song, "Movin' on Up."

Jordan captioned the post, "It's never too late to be happy, y'all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. property."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: