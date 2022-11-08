Hall of Fame night will honor the beloved guest panelist, who died last month at 67.

Watch The Masked Singer's tribute to Leslie Jordan and preview his final appearance

It's fitting that this week's episode of The Masked Singer is Hall of Fame night.

On Wednesday, Fox's celebrity singing show will mark the final appearance of all-star guest panelist Leslie Jordan, who died last month at 67.

EW has an exclusive look at the beloved actor's last episode, which was filmed over the summer. As you can see in the video below, Jordan throws out some wild guesses for a new mask, Gopher, and manages to convince… absolutely no one.

The Masked Singer will also pay tribute to the life and career of the Call Me Kat and Will & Grace star with a memorial video set to air at the end of Wednesday's episode. It features fun memories from Jordan's time on The Masked Singer, including when he pretended to be a new contestant, Soft Serve, and gave a little performance to go along with the ruse. (You can watch the tribute video below.)

In addition to honoring Jordan, Hall of Fame night will feature another famous face familiar to the Masked Singer family: Joel McHale. The actor and TV host will be stepping in for panelist Ken Jeong, who was sick at the time of filming.

Jeong announced the news Monday in a tweet ribbing his Community costar, writing, "Sadly you won't be seeing my gorgeous face on this week's Masked Singer as I had COVID, but thankfully I got better super quickly — thank you vaccines! But fortunately Joel McHale showed up, although no one invited him."

Jeong also gave a shout-out to Jordan in the post, noting the episode is dedicated to him. "Love you Leslie," he wrote. "We can feel your love from above."

The episode will feature three never-before-seen masks — Gopher, Bride, and Venus Fly Trap — battling for their place in the semifinals. Tune in Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

