Leslie Jordan shares hilarious story about Lady Gaga on American Horror Story set

The pop star had a very unusual way of playing her murder scene with Jordan on AHS: Roanoke.

Leslie Jordan has nothing but good things to say about Lady Gaga... and one hilarious thing.

Jordan shared another entry in his "Pillow Talk" series on Instagram, this one involving his American Horror Story: Roanoke costar. It's a two-part story, but not because it's particularly long: Jordan sneezed midway through his anecdote and continued it in a new video. ("I'm not even gonna start over," he says at the end of the first video.)

"I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the American Horror set...beautifully brought up," Jordan begins in the first video. "'Please, thank you.' Lovely girl." He goes on to explain the pop star's, shall we say, unusual approach to the scene in which her character murders his.

"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me," Jordan explains. "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."

"She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners,'" he continues. "I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me... I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?'"

Watch the whole story — including Jordan's big sneeze — in the videos below.

