Leslie Jones shares her live reactions to the 2022 Winter Olympics: 'She's not f---ing around!'

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway, and you know what that means: Leslie Jones is at it again.

The Saturday Night Live alum has resumed her biennial ritual of sharing her live reactions to NBC's Olympic events on social media, posting numerous videos on TikTok and Twitter showcasing her hilarious (and often NSFW) commentary. So far, most of her videos have featured choreographed ice skating events, which Jones has been watching with her typical enthusiasm.

Leslie Jones Leslie Jones | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Look at that face! She's not f---ing around!" Jones said as Team USA's Madison Hubbell prepared for her routine with Zack Donohue, before the duo launched into a performance set to a medley of Janet Jackson songs.

"WHAT?!" Jones exclaimed. "They're f---ing doing Janet Jackson? Aw hell, give them all the goddamn 10s, 20s, all that s---."

Jones is known for her love of the Olympics; she has been sharing her ecstatic commentary on social media since the Rio Summer Games in 2016. Her enthusiasm (and corporate synergy, presumably) even led NBC to invite her to Brazil as a correspondent, and the network did so again for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

You can see more of Jones' 2022 Olympics commentary below, and on her TikTok and Twitter accounts.

