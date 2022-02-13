Leslie Jones is ready to make Tommy Lee Jones cry in new Toyota Super Bowl ad

Keeping up with the Joneses: Rashida Jones also stars alongside Leslie and Tommy Lee Jones in Toyota's clever new Super Bowl commercial.

Toyota is keeping up with the Joneses in a trio of clever commercials for Super Bowl 2022.

The automotive manufacturer enlisted the help of Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones, and Rashida Jones to rev through the desert in a set of Toyota Tundras — each with their own "#1JONES" license plates — to the musical styling of Tom Jones, of course, in new ads for the pickup truck.

In the first teaser, Tommy Lee Jones stops at an intersection before an undisclosed driver in an orange Tundra pulls up, engines revving. The Oscar winner says, "Game on." A second teaser unmasks the second driver as none other than Leslie Jones, who declares, "I'm about to make a grown man cry."

Tommy Lee and Leslie Jones are both blindsided, however, by a third Jones: Rashida Jones, who appears in the third teaser as she cuts through some mud. "Oops!" she declares, getting ahead of her fellow Joneses.

The full ad will air as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off for the Super Bowl win on Sunday, making room for more famous Joneses to possibly appear. (Catherine Zeta-Jones?! January Jones?!)

Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST on NBC. Watch the Joneses battle it out above.

