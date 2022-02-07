Is it still the Olympics without the comedian's signature commentary?

Leslie Jones, Team USA's most ardent and enthusiastic supporter during the Olympic Games, says she may no longer provide her signature live commentary on the Olympics, explaining that she does not "stay anywhere I'm not welcomed."

Jones has been a beloved fixture of the games since the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, beginning a tradition of providing hilarious reactions and unbridled passion for the various sports on social media. Now, the comedian says the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing may be her last.

"i'm starting to feel like this should be my last olympics i live tweet," Jones tweeted on Sunday. "I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them."

"I love the athletes and they love me doing it," she continued. "And I know ya'll love it. But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I'll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love."

Jones didn't elaborate further, but in response to a fan who encouraged her to "forget the hate," the comedian replied, "It's not the hate it's nbc."

Representatives for Jones and NBC did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The recent tweets came a few hours after Jones shared live reactions of the Winter Games, which kicked off on Feb. 4 in Beijing, on Sunday, posting commentary about ice skating on TikTok and Twitter.

Jones' enthusiastic posts and commentary on the Olympics have become a part of the games themselves; so much so that NBC invited the comedian to the Rio Games in Brazil in 2016 and again in 2018 for the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea as a correspondent.