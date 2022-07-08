Lenny Von Dohlen, Twin Peaks actor, dies at 63

He was best known for his role as the series' character Harold Smith.

Lenny Von Dohlen, who was best known for his role as Harold Smith in Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 63.

The actor's agent confirmed the news on Friday. No cause of death was given.

His sister Catherine Von Dohlen first shared the news with a dedication to him on Facebook on Thursday.

"The world lost a magnificent man on July 5," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair. "Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation, or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory."

Von Dohlen was part of the original cast of Twin Peaks, which debuted in 1990 to great fanfare. He starred as the doomed, soft-spoken shut-in Harold, who has a pivotal role in the mystery of Laura Palmer's death.

Twin Peaks Lenny Von Dohlen in 'Twin Peaks' | Credit: Showtime

He also appeared in the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. His other projects included roles in the movies Home Alone 3, Tender Mercies, Tollbooth, Cadillac, and One Good Turn. On the small screen, he starred in Miami Vice, The Equalizer, Psych, and, most recently, The Orville.

Lenny Von Dohlen Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The news comes months after his Twin Peaks costar Kenneth Welsh, who portrayed villain Windom Earle, died at the age of 80. In June, singer Julee Cruise, who collaborated with director David Lynch and composer Angelo Badalamenti on music for the show, also passed away at 65.