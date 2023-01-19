Lenny Kravitz still wants to fly away — but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez with him.

The "American Woman" singer, who stars alongside Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, made a surprise appearance during the actress' Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Wednesday by pretending to land a helicopter on the roof of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. Lopez was in the middle of discussing the film when its whirring blades began to slowly flitter into the studio.

"Do you guys hear something?" host Jimmy Kimmel asked the audience, before an exterior shot revealed that a CGI helicopter was attempting to touch down above them. As the sounds grew louder, Kimmel asked his costar Guillermo to open the studio doors and investigate, allowing the rock star to stroll onto set.

Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez on Jimmy Kimmel Live Lenny Kravitz crashed his costar Jennifer Lopez's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' interview. | Credit: ABC

Lopez got the memo just moments before Kravitz's arrival. "I know what this is!" She gleefully shouted. After they exchanged a brief hug, she added, "Did I mention Lenny Kravitz is in the movie!?"

But Kravitz didn't come empty-handed. The musician revealed that he was actually there to give the entire audience tickets to the Shotgun Wedding premiere that evening. With his mission accomplished, he then escorted Lopez back to his chopper, the two walking hand in hand.

Kravitz's bold entrance was a hilarious reference to a scene featuring his Shotgun Wedding character, who also arrives via helicopter to celebrate his ex Darcy (Lopez) and Tom's (Josh Duhamel) wedding in a trailer for the film. Wildly enough, it's only a small bit of the drama that unfolds ahead of the couple's big day.

In fact, their dreamy destination wedding takes a deadly turn when the guests, including Jennifer Coolidge and Cheech Marin, are kidnapped by a group of masked gunmen. Tom and Darcy must pull off some pretty epic stunts to save the day, including lobbing grenades, zip-lining, and using a cake knife as a weapon.

"I can't wait to see it with an audience," Lopez told Kimmel. "That is the type of movie — you want to see comedies with an audience."

Shotgun Wedding blasts its way onto Prime Video on Jan. 27. Watch Kravitz's surprise appearance in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: