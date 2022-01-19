"I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed."

Lena Dunham has had 'informal talks' with HBO about an And Just Like That-type revival of Girls

An older, wiser version of Hannah Horvath? It could happen.

Girls creator Lena Dunham has had "informal talks" with HBO about reviving the 2012 series in a similar template as And Just Like That: Hannah and friends Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna back together again as older, perhaps less chaotic versions of their early-20s selves.

In a profile with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the polarizing writer-director and fan of the new Sex and the City iteration shared that she pitched the concept informally to HBO, where she has a first-look deal with her production company, Good Thing Going.

"It was such a pleasure to see those women back together and to see them take on middle-age sexuality," Dunham said of And Just Like That. "For me, those are women who can do no wrong."

Girls Season 1 Lena Dunham wants to revive 'Girls' | Credit: Mark Seliger/Courtesy of HBO

Just don't expect a revival any time soon: "As proud of the show as we are, there aren't any plans to bring Girls back," Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, told THR. "It's great to know new viewers will continue to discover the [original] series."

Dunham, too, recognized that "it's not time yet," adding, "I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed." She also referenced her former costar-turned-Star-Wars-villain, Adam Driver. "Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren."

The series, which ran for six seasons, also starred Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet as a group of friends navigating life and love in New York City.

Read the full story with Dunham at The Hollywood Reporter.

