Len Goodman, former Dancing With the Stars head judge, dies at 78

The former professional ballroom dancer began his TV career as head judge on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.

Len Goodman, the effusive former head judge on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, has died at the age of 78.

In a statement shared Monday morning with BBC News, Goodman's manager, Jackie Gill, said, "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him." Goodman had bone cancer, according to BBC News.

Goodman began dancing at the age of 19, and later began a successful career as a professional ballroom dancer. In 2004, he joined as head judge of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, a reality TV competition featuring celebrities paired with ballroom dancing pros. The following year, he joined the US version of Strictly, Dancing With the Stars, as head judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Goodman retired from Strictly in 2016, and in November of 2022, the judge broke the news that he would be retiring from Dancing With the Stars as well.

"It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show," Goodman said, as the Dancing audience rose to give him a standing ovation. "But I've decided I want to spend more time with the grandchildren and the family back in Britain."

Goodman's fellow Dancing judges reacted with sadness to the news of his passing. "I will treasure the memories of our adventures," wrote Bruno Tonioli on Twitter.

"I've just woken up to the sad news that my good friend and gorgeous colleague Len Goodman has passed away," tweeted Strictly host Craig Revel Horwood. "Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It's a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever."



Goodman is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett. In addition to his hosting duties, Goodman was also the owner of Goodman Dance Academy, a dance studio in the UK.

