Watch the trailer for Disney+'s new Star Wars Holiday Special

The first trailer for the all-new Star Wars Holiday Special coming from Disney+ has arrived.

The Lego comedy-adventure throws together Star Wars characters from across all the films and TV shows (there's even an appearance by Baby Yoda) into fast-paced story.

"This story works in an A-B way," explained executive producer James Waugh to EW. "The 'A' story is on Kashyyyk where Rey, Poe, Rose and Finn are all trying to create the greatest Life Day party ever for Chewie and his family. Then the B story is Rey going off to seek knowledge at the Jedi Temple that takes her across the movies' history."

From the cast of the franchise, Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) are reprising their characters. The rest are from voice actors, many of whom are familiar to fans of The Clone Wars animated series, such as Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Tom Kane as Yoda, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Dee Bradley Baker as clone troopers.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special also marks a redemptive return for the saga's Holiday Special brand, as the project is a successor of sorts to the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special that aired once on CBS (and never again).

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special streams Nov. 17 on Disney+, while a new episode of the live-action Star Wars drama hit The Mandalorian drops Friday.