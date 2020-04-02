Image zoom Fox

Lego Masters type TV Show

Lego Masters is heading to a galaxy far, far away.

That's right: Star Wars is the theme of the penultimate episode of the brick-building competition show, and EW has an exclusive look.

In the episode, host Will Arnett is joined by guests BB-8, C-3PO, and R2-D2 to challenge the remaining contestants to both build their own droid and replicate an iconic scene from the beloved film franchise. Only the builds that evoke the most visual creativity and attention to detail will impress the judges enough to move on to the finale, which airs April 15.

In the clip above, Tyler and Amy show off their drink-serving droid, which they have dubbed EZ-PZ. "It is EZ-PZ's first day at his new job at the local cantina," Amy tells the judges in the clip. "He serves blue milk and Wookiee cookie."

Because this is Lego Masters, the droid can't just look really cool, it also has to fully move. Will Tyler and Amy's droid make the cut?

Lego Masters returns Wednesday, April 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Check out some adorable images from the episode below.

