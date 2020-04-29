Legends of Tomorrow star Tala Ashe on Zari and Constantine's 'uncomfortable attraction'

DC's Legends of Tomorrow type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Great British Fake Off."

It's hard to deny that there's something going on between Zari and Constantine on Legends of Tomorrow now.

In Tuesday's episode, hilariously titled "The Great British Fake Off," Zari (Tala Ashe) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) found themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a bunch of Encores while searching for the third and final Loom of Fate ring. Their unplanned team-up started out pretty rocky because Constantine didn't take Zari seriously, and she had no patience for his whole schtick. As the episode went on, though, the odd couple developed an appreciation for each other and even shared several moments, which felt like an outgrowth of the brief connection they made while performing Romeo & Juliet a few weeks back.

Going forward, "There will be tension in terms of what is now a kind of uncomfortable attraction between Zari 2.0 and Constantine," Ashe tells EW.

But what does this mean for Nate (Nick Zano)? Before the Legends changed history in the season 4 finale, Nate and Zari were moving toward a relationship, but that disappeared once Zari 1.0 was written out of existence. Since meeting Zari 2.0, Nate has tried to recapture that connection with her, and as the season finale approaches, he'll have to answer an important question for himself.

"You will see sort of Nate grappling with: Is Zari 2.0 really who he loves, or it it because it's the body of Zari 1.0?" Ashe says. "It kind of gets weird and meta in this interesting way. I don't want to give away too much, but we do explore it. It's complicated certainly for Nate and certainly for 2.0. I'm not sure if Constantine really cares, but it is tricky."

In "Fake Off," Zari and Constantine successfully acquired the final piece of the Loom, which will force some issues to the surface on the Waverider.

"A lot of people want different things from the Loom of Fate, from Astra to obviously Zari," Ashe says. "You know, with great power [comes great responsibility], right? It's going to be tricky for them to choose [what to do]. It's a really powerful thing that they now possess and they have to get it to work, which is going to be tricky also. It's gonna be a challenge to negotiate that with all of the personalities and all of the wants."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Related content: