One of the showrunners of DC's Legends of Tomorrow has shed some light on that surprising quasi-crossover with Supernatural.

On Wednesday, the CW released new photos from Legends' March 24 episode, "Zari, Not Zari," which show Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), and Sara (Caity Lotz) rifling through the trunk of a 1967 Chevrolet Impala. But, as the spray-painted demon trap indicates, this isn't just any Impala. It's supposed to be the one Sam and Dean Winchester drive on the CW's Supernatural, a.k.a. Dean's beloved Baby. Not only that, but another image features Sara holding a filming-in-progress sign for Supernatural — which raised even more questions.

Needing answers, EW reached out Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Phil Klemmer, who confirmed that is definitely Baby, the car from Supernatural, but it's not the one the long-running CW drama actually uses on set.

"From what I understand, the car wasn't the one from the show, but from a super-fan who created his own Baby," Klemmer told EW over email. "You gotta love super-fans. Can't wait until the first builds their own Waverider."

Baby's guest spot has to do with the episode's plot, which involves Constantine, Charlie, and Sara traveling to British Columbia — where both shows film — in search of season 5's MacGuffin, the Loom of Fate.

"From the beginning, we knew that we wanted to set an episode in modern-day Vancouver, because directly following the crossover that was all we could afford… I’m kidding, sorta, not really. Anyway, we wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the 11th hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural. This was the inspired choice of our producing director Kevin Mock, I believe," Klemmer said. "In our world Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans."

That said, you can expect another Easter egg in the episode. "The [Supernatural] producers were incredibly gracious and enthusiastic about this tip of the hat, however. They even let us borrow some of their musical score — listen closely!" said Klemmer, before adding that "Sam and Dean did not make the final cut, unfortunately. Or rather they were busy working on their own show."

With or without Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), this setup is still classic Legends. The delightfully eccentric superhero drama loves a good meta-joke, whether that's a character saying, "We dare to defy," a reference to the network's slogan, or poking fun at the annual Arrowverse crossover. For example, Nate (Nick Zano) said "hard pass" to the "Elseworlds" event, which didn't include Legends, when Supergirl, Green Arrow, and the Flash called for their help last year. More recently, in the season 5 premiere, Nate deadpanned to the camera, "This is why you don't do the crossover," upon learning about Oliver Queen's tragic death in "Crisis on Infinite Earths," which most of the team didn't even participate in because Sara promised them they wouldn't have to do another crossover. In other words, Legends revels in lovingly taking the occasional piss out of its network siblings.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

