The CW announced premiere dates for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Kung Fu, In the Dark, and more.

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 will screw up summer for the better with May premiere

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Close Streaming Options

TV's wackiest time traveling superheroes are returning in a little over two months.

On Wednesday, the CW announced that the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow premieres Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., thereby pushing Batwoman to its new 9 p.m. time slot. In other words, the idiosyncratic dramedy will be a summer show, which feels right given both the team and show's wild energy.

When we last left off with the Legends, their death-defying leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) had just been abducted by aliens. In season 6, the gang recruits tough alien conspiracy theorist Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Chicago P.D.'s Lisseth Chavez) to help them find Sara and hunt down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history.

"We want each alien to provide a novel genre for each episode," co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told EW about the show's approach to aliens. "We have one [where] we meet a new Legend who's kind of an alien conspiracy theorist. Then, we have another episode that's kind of '50s burger wars — sort of like an American Graffiti shape.... We want the variety of aliens to provide the variety of genres that we can inhabit because that's when I believe the show is at its best — when you're like, 'Oh I get it, they're doing like a John Wu episode,' or like, 'Ooh, this is a Marie Antoinette [episode].' Hopefully, we'll be able to continue to do that. I want it to have that B-movie creature-feature element, as well."

With Sara missing, it will fall on the Legends to manage themselves, which goes about as well you'd expect. "With Sara away, the kids kind of go crazy," said co-showrunner Grainne Godfree at DC FanDome. "I feel like Sara is one of the grounding influences on the show (the other might be Zari 1.0, but she's in a totem). Everyone is going a little bonkers in her absence. We really looked at this season in terms of, 'What would it do to people to have Sara missing?'" Fans can also look forward to an episode that dives into the sibling dynamic between Zari (Tala Ashe) and her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian).

Meanwhile, the network also announced the spring premiere dates for In the Dark season 3, Dynasty season 4, as well as new series Kung Fu and The Republic of Sara. Riverdale, which will eventually go on a pre-planned hiatus, will resume its fifth season on July 7. Check out the full schedule below:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8:00-9:00pm Kung Fu (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Nancy Drew (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, MAY 2

8:00-9:00pm DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Batwoman (New Time Period)

FRIDAY, MAY 7

8:00-9:00pm Charmed (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00pm Dynasty (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

8:00-9:00pm Kung Fu (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm In the Darki (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 14

8:00-9:00pm All-American (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm The Republic of Sara (Series Premiere)

Close Streaming Options

Related content: