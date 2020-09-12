Legends of Tomorrow casts Chicago P.D. alum as the team's 'tough' new alien expert

DC's Legends of Tomorrow have recruited a new ally for their upcoming fight against space aliens in season 6.

EW has learned that Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) is joining the zany superhero drama in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, the Waverider's newest resident.

When we last checked in with the lovable band of time travelers at the end of season 5, Waverider captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) had just been abducted by aliens. In season 6, the Legends must find their missing leader while also tracking down aliens who have been scattered throughout the timeline. And that's where Chavez's Spooner Cruz comes in, because she's actually an alien expert/conspiracy theorist with a unique ability.

Here's the official character description: "Tough and self-sufficient, Spooner Cruz lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of — and defense against — space aliens. And while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared. A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens — making her the perfect recruit for Waverider captains Sara Lance, Ava Sharpe and the Legends who, in season six, will be hunting down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history."

The news of Chavez's casting arrives on the same day as Legends of Tomorrow's panel at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, which was moderated by EW's Chancellor Agard and is live at DCFanDome.com for the next 24 hours. Check back soon for more highlights and season 6 teases from the panel.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return midseason 2021 on The CW.

