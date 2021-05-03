Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Phil Klemmer also teases big bad's connection to the show's past and an upcoming "human-alien romance": "We had our first sci-fi porn cue from our composer, which feels like a real achievement."

Legends of Tomorrow boss on that bizarre Gary reveal and Sara's destination

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday night's season 6 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

We knew Gary Green's (Adam Tsekhman) backstory on DC's Legends of Tomorrow would be weird, but who could've predicted it would be this weird.

In the CW superhero drama's sixth season premiere, Sara (Caity Lotz) discovered that goofy Gary Green is working with the aliens who abducted her at the end of season 4 because he is actually a squid-like alien bounty hunter. (His glasses hide his true form.) It turns out Gary was sent to Earth to find humanity's best and brightest, and Sara was his choice. But there's more: Gary is also engaged to his alien partner Kayla, who gets thrown into the timeline along with a bunch of other aliens during Sara's escape attempt. (The Legends also discover the truth about Gary because they stumble upon the weird, gooey cocoon he sleeps in when they enter his room in Constantine's mansion.)

According to Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Phil Klemmer, the writers came up with this Gary twist while breaking the story for season 6. In other words, they didn't have this in mind when they introduced the inept Time Bureau agent way back in season 3.

"It's not something we had planned all along," Klemmer recently told EW. "We did want to give Sara a companion for her adventure because we knew she was going to be in this fight to survive. We didn't want to give her somebody who was too useful because we wanted to keep her as the front and center action hero. So, we gave her the least useful person. But I think we just thought it was funny that Gary's partner in crime was this alien Kayla that he broke off the romance with."

But back to that aforementioned escape plan: After hijacking the space ship, Sara opened a wormhole to enter the time stream. While the aliens she jettisoned into space made it into the wormhole, the ship didn't have enough power to make it through before it closed. Thus, as the episode ended, Sara and Gary found themselves hurtling towards an alien planet where they'll come face to face with the man who wanted Sara to begin with: Bishop, a mad scientist played by The Vampire Diaries' Raffi Barsoumian.

"Oh man, what isn't on this planet?" said Klemmer. "We've got figures from history who seemed to be Bermuda Triangle-transported to this strange vortex. We have the native inhabitants of the planet who somehow live within this toxic, tempestuous environment. And then we have the mad scientist who kind of lords over this kingdom, and he's not alone. He has an army of sorts and his army is something that kind of reaches back into multiple seasons. This character of Bishop, we've explored his world before. Once we see who he has working for him, it's gonna be a pretty great surprise for people who have been watching the series from way back."

During an Instagram Live with EW on Sunday, Caity Lotz also teased Sara's dynamic with the enigmatic Bishop.

"He is an interesting character," said Lotz. "He's a fabulous bad guy. Raffi, who plays Bishop, what he did with it was just so much fun. And I think it's such an interesting Legends villain. And she's definitely not prepared. And it's very hard to understand him, I think for her, because he has good intentions, but then he's clearly crazy, but is he a genius or is he just crazy?"

Looking ahead at the rest of the season, Klemmer said love will blossom between a human and alien, but he wouldn't say who.

"There is going to be human-alien romance with the potential to pro-create," he says. "Even though things didn't work out for Gary and Kayla, Legends is going to explore some cross-dimensional love-making. I don't know how else to put it this season. We had our first sci-fi porn cue from our composer, which feels like a real achievement. I'm really proud of it."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on the CW.

