Deleted Legends of Tomorrow season 6 scene reveals the rest of Sara's shrooms trip

It turns out there was more to Sara Lance's (Caity Lotz) mushroom trip than we saw in the season 6 finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

EW is exclusively debuting a deleted scene from the galaxy-brained superhero dramedy's most recent season ender, titled "The Fungus Amongus," that reveals the full extent of Sara's magic mushroom-induced vision. This is one of several deleted scenes included on the DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season DVD and Blu-ray box set.

In case you forgot, the season's ending began with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) dying, getting absorbed by the Fountain of Imperium, and transforming into a mushroom. In his new form, Constantine called out to Sara and urged her to eat him in the finale. Communing with the deceased warlock led to Sara's epiphany that they were all connected, which came in handy in the hour's power-swapping fight sequence.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "The Fungus Amongus" -- Pictured (L-R): Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance in the season 6 finale of 'Legends of Tomorrow' | Credit: The CW

As the above deleted scene reveals, though, the mushroom also briefly gave Sara the ability to hear all of the team's thoughts deepest thoughts and fears — from Mick's (Dominic Purcell) anxiety about parenting 48 kids, to Ava (Jes Macallan) fretting about wedding planning. Not only that, but the dazed captain also witnessed an emotional exchange between a grieving and heartbroken Zari (Tala Ashe) and her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian). All in all, this scene is a solid example of one of Legends of Tomorrow's strengths: The show's silliest ideas, like having a Sara trip on shrooms, almost always end up revealing more about its characters. It's rarely just wacky for wackiness' sake.

Watch the scene above. DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season is available on DVD and Blu-ray starting Tuesday.

Legends of Tomorrow is currently in its seventh season and airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m on The CW.

