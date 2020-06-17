DC's Legends of Tomorrow type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

Don't expect to fall in love with DC's Legends of Tomorrow's aliens.

The irreverent CW superhero drama's fifth season ended with the death-defying Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) being abducted, thereby setting the stage for the alien invasion-focused sixth season. Of course, this isn't the first time the Legends have faced off with aliens because they participated in the 2016 Arrowverse crossover "Invasion," which saw the metahuman-fearing Dominators attack Earth. This time around, though, the threat is more diverse and not just confined to Dominators.

"We would like there to be a whole motley assortment of them," Legends co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told EW in a recent interview when we asked if these aliens were based in DC Comics mythology or new creations. "I do like the way the show functions: You arrive, you inhabit a genre, and then slowly you live in the historical time and place. I do like the element of mystery, so it helps. If these were all Dominators, it would get a little repetitive. So we want to do the same thing we did for magical creatures but for aliens. But again, we aren’t looking to humanize them and prove that they’re all misunderstood."

Even though Legends won't return for a while, the writers have already started breaking the new season and Klemmer teased some of the early episodes viewers can expect.

"We want each alien to provide a novel genre for each episode. We’ve only broken three of these things. We have one [where] we meet a new Legend who’s kind of an alien conspiracy theorist. Then, we have another episode that’s kind of '50s burger wars — sort of like an American Graffiti shape," he said. "We want the variety of aliens to provide the variety of genres that we can inhabit because that’s when I believe the show is at its best — when you’re like, 'Oh I get it, they’re doing like a John Wu episode,' or like, 'Ooh, this is a Marie Antoinette [episode].' Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue to do that. I want it to have that B-movie creature-feature element, as well. I think the zombie episode was so much fun and that’s the great thing about zombies: Everybody gets what a zombie wants — it wants to eat your brain. That’s the great thing about a blob. All it wants to do is blob."

Whether or not these aliens remain shallow blobs, though, remains to be seen because Legends loves to humanize its villains. That's what happened with Damien Darhk in season 3 and the magical fugitives in season 4. But at this point in planning season 6, the writers are trying to keep the focus on their dynamic characters.

"Not having to understand who our villains are on any kind of emotional scale means we can focus on the emotional stories of our characters, but then it’s just a story of how do we kick these guys’ a--es," said Klemmer after the season 5 finale aired. "I’m sure, guaranteed, that we’ll find a way to humanize and find the emotional complexity of Marvin the Martian [Laughs], and by the time we get to the finale, we’ll have to spend like half our time realizing they weren’t so bad, they were just misunderstood. At this moment, we want to keep it real simple so that we can find the complexity with our characters. We’ll totally screw it up, I’m sure."

Knowing Legends, they'll screw it up for the better.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return for season 6 in 2021. Season 5 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

