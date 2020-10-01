Legends of Tomorrow promotes Adam Tsekhman to series regular for season 6

Both Gary Green and his portrayer Adam Tsekhman are getting promotions on DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

EW has exclusively learned that Tsekhman has been upped to the series regular for the CW super-series' sixth season. Not only that, but Gary will actually become a full-fledged Legend in the new season, something he's wanted for quite some time.

Tsekhman debuted the role in the season 3 premiere, which introduced Gary as Ava Sharpe's (Jes Macallan) endearingly goofy and hapless assistant at the Time Bureau. Unfortunately, the demon Neron lured him to the bad side (read: gave him back the nipple he lost when the Legends sent a unicorn to Hell) in season 4; however, that dalliance with evil didn't last long, and he became John Constantine's (Matt Ryan) apprentice and roommate in season 5.

There are apparently big things ahead for Gary in season 6, though. The Legends will learn "he’s also not the mild-mannered goofball that our team of superheroes have taken him for all these years," according to the official character description. "Season 6 will explore Gary’s origin story. It’s even more bizarre than you would imagine..." Given how wonderfully idiosyncratic Gary is, it's not surprising that there's some weird stuff in his past.

When we last checked in with the titular time travelers, their leader, Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), had just been abducted by aliens. In the new season, they will recruit a new team member — alien expert Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Chicago PD's Lisseth Chavez) — as they try to not only find Sara but learn how to function without her.

"With Sara away, the kids kind of go crazy," said executive producer Grainne Godfree during the show's DC FanDome panel in September. "I feel like Sara is one of the grounding influences on the show (the other might be Zari 1.0, but she’s in a totem). Everyone is going a little bonkers in her absence. We really looked at this season in terms of, 'What would it do to people to have Sara missing?'" Executive producer Phil Klemmer added: "Ava [Jes Macallan], obviously, would be a worthy replacement, but she takes Sara’s absence the hardest and she starts to get get a little frayed around the edges as well. So it leaves a bit of a power vacuum that unlikely people have to step up to fill."

In addition to Legends of Tomorrow, Tsekhman's credits include CBS All-Access' The Twilight Zone, History's Six, and the upcoming thriller Dreamland, starring Armie Hammer, Gary Oldman, and Evangeline Lilly.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return in 2021 on The CW.

