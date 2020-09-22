Legends of Tomorrow deleted scene: Did [SPOILER] inspire one of Mick's books?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

A deleted scene from DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 5 may reveal that a member of the team inspired one of Mick Rory's notoriously raunchy books.

In this exclusive lost scene from the mockumentary-style season 5 premiere, "Meet the Legends," Mona (Ramona Young) opens up about what it's like to work with gruff, "sensitive soul" Mick (Dominic Purcell), who moonlights as the author Rebecca Silver, and reveals which one of his books is her favorite. In the process, her talking-head interview takes a turn into the very personal.

"My favorite novel of his is The Girl Who Died Too Much," Mona says in the clip. "It's a great book. I don't want to give anything away, but basically she dies too much… Lots of sex scenes, gets me going when I'm by myself."

While the scene doesn't explicitly say it, it seems pretty clear that Waverider captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) inspired this particular work, or at least the title, because she has indeed died a lot (not to death-shame anyone). There was the time Thea (Willa Holland) killed her in Arrow season 3, or when Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) shot her in Legends of Tomorrow season 2, or the many instances when either a version of her has blinked out of existence or died off screen because of timey-wimey shenanigans.

Watch the hilarious deleted scene — which is featured on the DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season DVD and Blu-ray set, available Sept. 22. — above. Legends of Tomorrow will return for season 6 in 2021 on the CW.

Related content: