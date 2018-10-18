7 things to know about DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 4

Screwing things up for the more magical!
Dean Buscher/The CW
1. Anachronisms are so last year
Jack Rowand/The CW
2. The Legends and the Time Bureau have buried the hatchet
Jack Rowand/The CW
3. Constantine will join the Legends with a lot of baggage hidden under his uniform trenchcoat.
Jack Rowand/The CW
4. Sara is trying to maintain a sense of normalcy, despite a certain "devil on her shoulder"
Dean Buscher/The CW
5. Zari makes an unexpected connection
Dean Buscher/The CW
6. Nate will test out adulting
Jack Rowand/The CW
7. Ray will remain the soul of the team
The CW
