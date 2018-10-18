7 things to know about DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 4

In season 2, the Legends were tasked with fixing time abberrations, and season 3 was all about time anachronisms. This year, the zainy superhero show is moving beyond threats that begin with the letter “a” to focus on problems that are even weirder: time fugitives, which are magical creatures from myth, fairytales and legend that were imprisoned in another dimension — emphasis on “were.”

“With the release of Mallus last year, the barrier between all kinds of dimensions has been weakened, therefore if you let one out, a whole bunch of other get out,” executive producer Keto Shimizu tells EW. “These things have now been spat out across the timeline and our job is to hunt them down and re-imprison them in various forms.”

So you can expect to the Legends to face unicorns at Woodstock, fairy godmothers in Salem, Massachusetts, and leprechauns in ’70s punk rock London in the first three episodes; however, the show is putting it’s own spin on these creatures.

“We see a unicorn, but it’s not the unicorn you would think from fairy tales. It’s a murderous unicorn,” teases star Caity Lotz about the Woodstock-set season premiere. “It’s kind of a fun take on stories and characters that you’ve heard before, but seeing them in a new light.

For executive producer Phil Klemmer, these creatures also add a level of moral complexity to the Legends’ adventures. “It’s not just fixing history and moving onto the next one. It’s like figuring out, is this an evil creatures? What do we do wit hit? Do you sent it to hell? Do you send a unicorn to hell? Is that fair?” says Klemmer.