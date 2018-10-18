7 things to know about DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 4

The cast and EPs tease twisted mystical creatures, workplace comedy antics, mystery, and more

Chancellor Agard
October 18, 2018 at 12:34 PM EDT
<p>Once more unto the breach with&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/12/why-you-should-watch-legends-of-tomorrow/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>DC&#8217;s Legends of Tomorrow</em></a>!</p> <p>The Arrowverse&#8217;s merry band of time-traveling misfits is back for a season filled with magic, officeplace shenanigans, new teammates, and familiar faces. The <a href="https://ew.com/recap/dcs-legends-of-tomorrow-season-3-finale/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">last time we checked in</a> with Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and her crew, they were catching some rays in Aruba after defeating Mallus (with the help to our god Beebo) when occult detective <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/04/13/legends-of-tomorrow-season-4-spoilers/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">John Constantine (Matt Ryan) showed up</a> and informed them that they may have screwed once again. In other words, it&#8217;s just another day in the life of Legends.</p> <p>Ahead of the show&#8217;s season 4 debut (Monday, Oct.22 at 8 p.m. on The CW), EW caught with the cast and producers to find out what&#8217;s in store. Here&#8217;s seven fun things to know about the forthcoming season.</p>
Dean Buscher/The CW
<p>In season 2, the Legends were tasked with fixing time abberrations, and season 3 was all about time anachronisms. This year, the zainy superhero show is moving beyond threats that begin with the letter &#8220;a&#8221; to focus on problems that are even weirder: time fugitives, which are magical creatures from myth, fairytales and legend that were imprisoned in another dimension &mdash; emphasis on &#8220;were.&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;With the release of Mallus last year, the barrier between all kinds of dimensions has been weakened, therefore if you let one out, a whole bunch of other get out,&#8221; executive producer Keto Shimizu tells EW. &#8220;These things have now been spat out across the timeline and our job is to hunt them down and re-imprison them in various forms.&#8221;</p> <p>So you can expect to the Legends to face unicorns at Woodstock, fairy godmothers in Salem, Massachusetts, and leprechauns in &#8217;70s punk rock London in the first three episodes; however, the show is putting it&#8217;s own spin on these creatures.</p> <p>&#8220;We see a unicorn, but it&#8217;s not the unicorn you would think from fairy tales. It&#8217;s a murderous unicorn,&#8221; teases star Caity Lotz about the Woodstock-set season premiere. &#8220;It&#8217;s kind of a fun take on stories and characters that you&#8217;ve heard before, but seeing them in a new light.</p> <p>For executive producer Phil Klemmer, these creatures also add a level of moral complexity to the Legends&#8217; adventures. &#8220;It&#8217;s not just fixing history and moving onto the next one. It&#8217;s like figuring out, is this an evil creatures? What do we do wit hit? Do you sent it to hell? Do you send a unicorn to hell? Is that fair?&#8221; says Klemmer.</p>
Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Peace at last! The bumbling Legends will no longer be at odds with the uptight Time Bureau &mdash; and it&#8217;s not just because Sara is dating the Bureau&#8217;s director, <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/04/03/legends-of-tomorrow-jes-macallan-series-regular-season-4/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ava (Jes Macallan)</a>.&#8221;Having saved time from Mallus, they have earned the ability to walk into the Time Bureau with their heads held high. We wanted to integrate them into the world of the Bureau and legitimize them,&#8221; says Klemmer. &#8220;The influence of the Legends on the Bureau is also felt in that we can have madcap, goofy officeplace story lines.&#8221;</p>
Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Matt Ryan&#8217;s trench-coat wearing loaner resists <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/19/legends-of-tomorrow-matt-ryan-series-regular-constantine/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">joining the Legends</a> full-time at first. &#8220;It&#8217;s not the easiest thing to get him onboard. He doesn&#8217;t just jump in with two feet,&#8221; says Lotz. &#8220;He keeps insisting he&#8217;s not a Legend and he&#8217;s just there to help us out, but I think he eventually will start to learn that he fits in just great with us.&#8221;</p> <p>We wonder if his reluctance to fully sign on has something to do with the fact that he&#8217;s keeping something from the Legends?</p> <p>&#8220;We&#8217;re going to uncover that a lot happened to him between seasons that&#8217;s really going to complicate, especially the second half of this season, our sort of mythology and all the serialized stuff,&#8221; says Klemmer</p> <p>Having Constantine on the Waverider has also affected the show&#8217;s tone. &#8220;Bringing Constantine into our world, the mandate for us was to make these stories more mysterious, to make them spookier, to make them more terrifying,&#8221; says Klemmer. &#8220;A lot of times we&#8217;re chasing things it takes a while for us to uncover. It&#8217;s not the big, bold Technicolor Legends knowing in the first act exactly what we&#8217;re dealing with. We have to sort of wade into some murky waters, and there&#8217;s a lot of sort of mystery and discovery to the show, which is cool. It makes it a much more dark, in a fun way, vibe this season.&#8221;</p>
Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>One of the biggest challenges Sara faces this season is &#8220;trying to have some kind of normalcy to her life, have a relationship,&#8221; says Lotz, referencing Sara relationship with Ava. &#8220;She finally has something in her life &mdash; like she&#8217;s lost everyone, lost her sister, lost her dad &mdash; and now she has Ava, who she loves, and she really wants to make it work, but it&#8217;s not easy to have a relationship and a normal life when you&#8217;re traveling through time and battling demons all the time.&#8221;</p> <p>Unfortunately, having Constantine around might not the best thing for her.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;He&#8217;s a little bit of a bad influence on Sara,&#8221; says Lotz. &#8220;He&#8217;s like how she used to be. He&#8217;s got a lot of darkness to him and the lone wolf thing. Sara has this loose hold on this new person that she is &mdash; she has a girlfriend, is leading the team, and is in charge and capable, and trying to stay positive. Then, you have someone like Constantine coming in and he&#8217;s a little bit of a devil on her shoulder.&#8221;</p>
Dean Buscher/The CW
<p>Last season, Zari (Tala Ashe) was very much the odd woman out on the team up until <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/02/23/superhero-insider-tala-ashe-shines-in-legends-of-tomorrow-time-loop-episode/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ashe&#8217;s standout time-loop episode &#8220;Here We Go Again.&#8221;</a> Building on that progress, Zari&#8217;s bonds with her teammates will strengthen in season 4.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;This season she has a community and she has friends,&#8221; says Ashe. &#8220;She still has that guardedness with certain characters that enter the scene who are new, but she also has people she can lean on. I think that opens her heart a little bit and makes for the possibility of deeper relationships.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>One of those people she develops a non-romantic connection to is none other than Constantine. &#8220;Bringing another wounded soul like Constantine onto the ship is a chance for Zari to allow herself to open up and to allow Constantine to do the same,&#8221; says Klemmer.&nbsp;</p>
Dean Buscher/The CW
<p>Nate (Nick Zano) has experienced a lot in the past two years &mdash; from having his heart broken to, well, becoming a superhero; however, being a time traveler has also freed him from having to grow up. In order to examine how much he has changed, the writers decided to have Nate return to his life in the present and enter adulthood by not only reconnecting with <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/07/21/legends-of-tomorrow-season-4-ramona-young-tom-wilson/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">his estranged father, Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson)</a><strong>&nbsp;</strong>but also getting a job at the Time Bureau.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;We were ready to have him go back into the world and put on a suit and grow up a little bit,&#8221; says Klemmer.&nbsp;&#8220;[The Time Bureau] is a corporate shock world for Nate, and it&#8217;s complicated by the fact that&#8217;s the world where his dad spent his life &mdash; in the military working for the Pentagon &mdash; and now they&#8217;re now occupying the same work-sphere.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>While Sara is the team&#8217;s head, Ray is its heart, and he will continue to serve that function in season 4. &#8220;He&rsquo;s this great barometer for us of &#8216;are we doing the right thing?&#8217; He ends up helping to steer the team in a different direction part way through the season for good.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>Obviously, the show will also dive into Ray&#8217;s relationship with Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) after helping her escape the Time Bureau at the end of last season.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;The two of them will be back in each other&#8217;s lives and learn quite a bit from each other,&#8221; teases Shimizu.&nbsp;</p>
The CW
