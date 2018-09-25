Check out new Legends of Tomorrow season 4 photos

placeholder
Chancellor Agard
September 25, 2018 at 05:28 PM EDT
<p>The Legends have <a href="https://www.ew.com/tv/2018/07/23/best-moments-arrowverse-comic-con-trailers/">&#8220;screwed things up for the more magical&#8221;</a> in season 4. This time around, the Arrowverse&#8217;s band of misfits recruit <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/19/legends-of-tomorrow-matt-ryan-series-regular-constantine/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">John Constantine (Matt Ryan)</a> to help them&nbsp;take on time fugitives &mdash; creatures of legend that have escaped into our realm, including unicorns, leprechauns, and so much more. Click through to see new photos from the new season.</p> <p><em>Legends of Tomorrow&nbsp;</em>returns Monday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. on the CW.</p>
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

The Legends have “screwed things up for the more magical” in season 4. This time around, the Arrowverse’s band of misfits recruit John Constantine (Matt Ryan) to help them take on time fugitives — creatures of legend that have escaped into our realm, including unicorns, leprechauns, and so much more. Click through to see new photos from the new season.

Legends of Tomorrow returns Monday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. on the CW.

Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
pinterest
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)
Dean Buscher/The CW
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

The Legends have “screwed things up for the more magical” in season 4. This time around, the Arrowverse’s band of misfits recruit John Constantine (Matt Ryan) to help them take on time fugitives — creatures of legend that have escaped into our realm, including unicorns, leprechauns, and so much more. Click through to see new photos from the new season.

Legends of Tomorrow returns Monday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. on the CW.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

3 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
4 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
5 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
6 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
7 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
8 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
9 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
10 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
11 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Advertisement
12 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1)

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now