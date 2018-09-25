The Legends have “screwed things up for the more magical” in season 4. This time around, the Arrowverse’s band of misfits recruit John Constantine (Matt Ryan) to help them take on time fugitives — creatures of legend that have escaped into our realm, including unicorns, leprechauns, and so much more. Click through to see new photos from the new season.

Legends of Tomorrow returns Monday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. on the CW.