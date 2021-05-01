Picking up after the Arrowverse's 2017 crossover "Crisis on Earth-X," "Beebo God of War" finds the team mourning the death of one of their own. But in classic Legends fashion, the situation is way more complicated and wackier than that. The Legends end up crossing paths with a younger version of their fallen friend after he accidentally time travels to 1000 AD and gets captured by vikings while trying to buy popular Tickle-Me Elmo-like toy named Beebo. Of course, the vikings are in awe of this advanced technology and start worshipping the animatronic toy as god — and thus Legends' adorable mascot was born.

"If you don't understand Beebo, then you don't understand Legends," says Macallan, with Lotz referring to Beebo as the "star of the show."