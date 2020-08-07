DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Olivia Swann will return in season 6

DC's Legends of Tomorrow type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

We haven't seen the last of Olivia Swann's Astra Logue on DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

While the wild superhero drama's season 5 finale left Astra's fate up in the air, EW has learned that Swann will indeed remain a series regular in the forthcoming sixth season.

Swann joined Legends toward the end of season 4, which concluded with Astra releasing several historical baddies back into the world. That set her up as the fifth season's initial big bad (and saw Swann upped to series regular), but this is Legends we're talking about, so she didn't remain a foe for too long.

In season 5, Astra teamed up with the Legends to find the Loom of Fate because she wanted to save her mother. While that plan didn't necessarily work out the way she hoped, Astra helped the time-traveling misfits defeat the Fates, gave John Constantine (Matt Ryan) his soul coin back, and decided to move into the warlock's English mansion in the season finale. With such a resolution, it wasn't clear whether Astra would remain part of the show, but it turns out she will. This means she'll be along for the ride as the team goes up against the aliens who abducted Sara Lance (Caity Lotz).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is expected to return in 2021 on the CW.

