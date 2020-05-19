Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano weighs in on Zari and Constantine's attraction

DC's Legends of Tomorrow's handling of Zari 2.0 (Tala Ashe) in season 5 presented Nick Zano with an interesting acting challenge he couldn't have possibly prepared for.

Last season, romance started blossoming between Zari and Nate (Zano); however, that all went away after the titular time travelers saved the world and altered the timeline in the process. In this new reality, Zari's resurrected brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) boarded the Waverider instead of her. Flash-forward to the current season: Zari eventually joins the team, but this time around she's a wealthy influencer instead of a cynical hacktivist. This obviously creates some emotional confusion for Nate, who partially recalls his feelings for Zari 1.0 but, at the same time, recognizes Zari 2.0 isn't the same person he fell with whom he fell in love.

"But it is something that’s tricky because he can’t let it go because he’s looking at it. He’s constantly seeing it, but then he has to remind himself that it’s not her," Zano recently told EW. "So you don’t want to overplay it or not give it enough life. It’s tricky, they don’t prepare you for this sort of acting in acting school [Laughs]. They don’t’ say in acting class, 'Hey, your scene partner is the love of your life and she’s back but she’s not the same person, but she looks exactly the same, Action!' You’re like, 'What?'"

Further complicating an already weird romantic situation is Zari 2.0 and Constantine's (Matt Ryan) burgeoning attraction to each other, which was hinted at in "Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness." As of right now, it's unclear if Nate is aware of what's been brewing between these two, but Zano suspects Nate would find it "odd," but not "groundbreaking, because there is a disconnect between Zari 2.0 and Nate."

When EW spoke to Ashe a few weeks ago, she hinted that this not-yet-fully formed triangle will be addressed soon. "You will see sort of Nate grappling with: Is Zari 2.0 really who he loves, or is it because it's the body of Zari 1.0? It kind of gets weird and meta in this interesting way. I don't want to give away too much, but we do explore it. It's complicated certainly for Nate and certainly for 2.0. I'm not sure if Constantine really cares, but it is tricky," says Ashe.

As a fan of the show, Zano has enjoyed watching this connection bloom. "That exploration, I think it works. It’s fun to see the polarity of the two of them, which I always think is great in a romance on-screen. I think that always works. [Ashe and Ryan] both have a lot in common on-camera training-wise, to where their scenes together are really fun. But that’s just me being from behind the scenes," he says.

Furthermore, this new romance has opened more doors on the show for Zano, too. "To be honest, it kind of like freed me up this season to be engaged with everyone because every season I’ve kind of been in love," he says. "So this season, to not be in love, I got to engage with everyone and be everywhere, which for me as a performer, was a lot of fun. I got to go with Jes, I got to with Maisie, I got to go with Brandon and Dom. I got to do all of these things because my story wasn’t just love. It was a nice change of pace for myself."

Looking ahead at Tuesday's episode, titled "I Am Legend," the temporarily immortal Legends find themselves stranded in middle-of-nowhere London during a zombie apocalypse after the Fates steal the Waverider for them.

"The Legends behave like they’re immortal, which is hilarious in itself and foolish, and awesome, and they take complete advantage of it and somehow mess it up,” says Zano. "There is a window of time with [immortality], and with that comes the Legends doing the most Legends things on the clock of immortality.”

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

